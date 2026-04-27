Missing Utah man found dead in mountains near Preston - East Idaho News

PRESTON — A missing man’s body has been found in the mountains near Preston, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 40-year-old man from Utah has been found deceased after being reported as missing on Saturday, according to Franklin County Sheriff Cuyler Stoker.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Stoker says the man’s family reported that he was missing on Saturday to Utah authorities, after he reportedly made comments about self-harm.

Later that day, the family found his truck in Franklin County, near the Willow Flat area.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies and Search and Rescue crews were called in and searched for the man until about 9:30 p.m.

They resumed searching on Sunday morning and found the man’s body around midday, according to Stoker.

Stoker says no foul play is suspected, and the man’s body was turned over to the Franklin County coroner on Sunday evening.