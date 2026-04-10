Neighbors appeal Sandbox RV Park approval near St. Anthony dunes, deadline nears - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — A dispute over Sandbox RV near the St. Anthony Sand Dunes is heading back to county leaders, as neighboring property owners challenge how the development was approved.

The St. Anthony Sand Dunes, known for their white sand bowls and wide-open terrain, are a popular destination for off-road recreational riding, camping, and unique scenery.

The Fremont County Board of County Commissioners will hear appeals during a public hearing scheduled for April 29 at 6 p.m. at the county annex building on North Bridge Street in St. Anthony.

In the meantime, written public comments will be accepted through noon on April 13 and can be submitted to the Fremont County Clerk in person, by mail, or through the county’s online comment form.

Two appeals have been filed against a decision last summer by the Fremont County Planning and Zoning Commission that allowed amenities at the Sandbox RV Park, located on the edge of the dunes.

According to public records, the appeals, filed by several nearby residents — including Brandon Zaugg, members of the Cogar family and Mitch Mendenhall — argue the project should have been treated as a commercial development rather than approved under a Class II conditional use permit.

At the center of the dispute is whether the county properly classified and approved the project, which is owned by Peter and Lauren Davis.

In appeal documents, neighbors claim the project has grown beyond what would typically be considered an RV park, citing large-scale events and commercial activity.

Concerns include:

The development allegedly does not align with the county’s Comprehensive Plan.

The original permit has expired and cannot legally be amended.

The park has hosted large events, including the UTV Invasion, without proper authorization.

County officials failed to enforce development rules despite acknowledging violations.

The project should be classified as a commercial operation rather than a recreational land use.

Appellants also argue the development has created a nuisance and negatively impacted their property values, calling it an “unlawful development” within a rural zone.

Additional concerns include whether proper procedures were followed when County Planning and Building Administrator Tom Cluff allowed development to move forward while the planning and zoning commission had tabled its decision.

The appeals question whether required open space standards were met and whether certain features, including a racetrack, were misrepresented during the approval process.

County commissioners will now review those claims and determine whether the original approval should stand, potentially shaping how similar developments near the dunes are classified and regulated moving forward.

“This issue could determine future commercial development on public and private lands in some of Idaho’s pristine areas as Idahoans fight to preserve their way of life and to protect agriculture and natural resources,” said Cathy Koon, a spokesperson for Concerned Citizens of Fremont County.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to the owners of Sandbox RV Park for comment, but did not receive a response prior to publication. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

For more information, contact Fremont County.