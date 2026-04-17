Outdoor FitFest event planned in Idaho Falls on Saturday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — If you want to get in shape, and you don’t want to do it alone, you should check out a workout festival planned for this weekend.

The 2000s FitFest is happening Saturday morning at the Idaho Falls Waterfront. Local fitness instructor Paulina Gonzalez organized the event, which she says will include Zumba, High Fitness and mobility exercises with “a full 2000’s throwback vibe.”

Gonzales says she wants to help people build community through fitness and was inspired by her sister to become a certified instructor and make getting into shape more interesting and engaging.

“We were having a barbecue at a friend’s house,” Gonzalez said. “And as we were playing music, I started dancing. And she told me I would be a good Zumba instructor, and I made it happen.”

Gonzalez got her certification last September and got to work.

She says FitFest is sponsored by several companies that she’s worked with in the past. “For this event, they’re mainly supporting me and what I’m building, and I’ll be promoting them throughout it,” she said.

In addition to the workouts, FitFest will include “local vendor booths, snacks and drinks, a Y2K-themed 360-degree photo booth, and over $1,000 in prizes and giveaways,” according to a news release.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and you’ll need a ticket to participate. Tickets can be purchased here at Eventbright.com.