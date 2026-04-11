Portneuf Valley Farmers Market returns May 2 with 60 vendors - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — At what is a favorite time of year for many, the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market is set to return for the 2026 season on Saturday, May 2, bringing dozens of vendors, live music and a renewed focus on supporting local businesses in Historic Downtown at Lookout Point

About 60 vendors have already signed up for the upcoming season, including a mix of returning favorites and new growers, artisans, food trucks and makers. Market organizers say the weekly event continues to play an important role in boosting small businesses across east Idaho.

According to market manager Ellen Loomis, live music will once again be a central part of the market experience, with performances scheduled throughout the season.

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“Live performances encourage visitors to stay longer, explore more and support a wider range of vendors,” Loomis said. “That creates a measurable boost for small businesses each week.”

The music program is funded through sponsorships from both vendors and local businesses. Several vendors — including Swore Farms, 2 Bees Farm and Garden, Transylvanian Treats and Snowie Pocatello — have contributed at the highest sponsorship level to help ensure live performances continue throughout the season.

Additional support comes from local businesses such as Silvercreek Realty Group, Station Square, the Mountainview Event Center and ICCU Field House, Shaver Pharmacy, The UPS Store, AT&T Pocatello and Idaho Central Credit Union, which serves as a major sponsor.

Loomis said the partnerships reflect a shared goal of strengthening downtown Pocatello by encouraging local spending and creating opportunities for small businesses to grow.

Along with returning vendors, this year’s market will feature several new food trucks, performers and small businesses offering a variety of goods and services.

The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market runs Saturdays throughout the season, which typically goes to the end of October.

To contact Loomis and for seasonal updates, follow the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market on Facebook.