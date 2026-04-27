Power County celebrates past and future with new museum - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — The Power County community gathered with pride and anticipation to celebrate the grand reopening of the local museum at its new home.

The celebration at 592 Gifford Ave. marked the museum’s long-awaited return after more than two years without a permanent space. It had been closed since fall 2023, when the Power County Courthouse Annex building was condemned due to water damage.

RELATED | Power County Museum reopens in new location after 2-year closure

Saturday’s reopening brought those pieces of the past back to life with a festive event featuring refreshments, an art raffle and a slate of local speakers.

Guests enjoyed treats from Bellissima Sweet while hearing remarks from Idaho Rep. Rick Cheatum, American Falls Mayor Gilbert Hofmeister, Power County Commissioner Kryst Krein, museum board chair Janet Hubbs and historian and board secretary Celia Klassen.

Miss American Falls Gracie Funk also attended, greeting visitors and posing for photos.

Klassen, who has authored two books, “Power County, Idaho” and “The American Falls Dams,” opened the program by reflecting on the area’s unique history.

“When you see something every day, you forget how special it is,” she said, later noting the town’s unique past. “This is the first town in the USA to ever be completely moved, and the largest government-supported move in American history.”

Local historian, author and museum board secretary Celia Klassen speaks during the Power County Museum’s grand reopening Saturday in American Falls. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

Hubbs emphasized the years of dedication that made the reopening possible, saying, “For years, people have gathered information, photos and artifacts. Now we have a brand-new home and a great board to share what we have. I feel blessed to live here and be here.”

Cheatum praised the effort and its broader meaning for the community, adding, “It’s fascinating to look back and see who made our community. It’s interesting to see how the community was developed and what’s being prepared.”

Krein, who played a key role in securing the new location, highlighted the importance of honoring the past.

“There is value in something old,” Krein said. “It reminds us of the struggle, courage and resilience of the families in Power County. Some things are simply worth preserving.”

Hofmeister echoed that sentiment, pointing to the museum’s role in connecting generations, saying, “This is where our history is kept alive for future generations. It reminds us that history isn’t just behind us — we’re making history every day.”

A recreated doctor’s office exhibit highlighting Dr. Frank Harms, one of the town’s earliest physicians, sparked a lot of conversation during the Power County Museum’s grand reopening in American Falls. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

The newly reopened museum features a wide range of exhibits, from a recreated doctor’s office and schoolroom to displays about fossils, fashion and the construction of the American Falls Dam.

In addition to viewing artifacts, visitors can research local history, explore archival materials and digitize personal documents.

The museum plans to rotate exhibits quarterly and exchange displays with other area museums. Museum leaders are also exploring the idea future historical tours highlighting original buildings from the town’s early days before the dam’s construction in 1927.

For more photos and information, see Power County Museum on Facebook.