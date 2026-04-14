Rock icon David Lee Roth to perform in Fort Hall this July - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — Classic rock fans will have a chance to see one of the genre’s most recognizable leads this summer when David Lee Roth performs at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.

The former Van Halen lead singer is scheduled to take the stage on Saturday, July 18. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 17, at 10 a.m.

Roth rose to prominence in the late 1970s and 1980s as the flamboyant voice behind a string of rock hits, including “Jump,” “Panama,” “Hot for Teacher” and “Runnin’ with the Devil.”

Known for his high-energy performances and showmanship, Roth helped shape the band’s signature sound during its most commercially successful years.

Van Halen has sold more than 80 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Roth later launched a solo career, continuing to tour and perform for decades with a style that has remained largely unchanged.

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Van Halen last performed in eastern Idaho in 1986 at Idaho State University’s Minidome, though Sammy Hagar — not David Lee Roth — was fronting the band at the time.

The Fort Hall stop is part of a limited run of performances and is expected to draw fans from across eastern Idaho and beyond. Organizers say the show will feature many of the songs that helped define an era of arena rock.

Additional details about the performance, including tickets, can be found through the casino’s official website at Shoshone Bannock Hotel & Casino and social media pages.