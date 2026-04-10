School bus slams into concrete barrier following hit-and-run on the interstate, says police - East Idaho News

HEYBURN — Idaho State Police troopers are investigating after a school bus was hit on an interstate, causing it to strike a concrete barrier.

According to a news release from the Idaho State Police the hit-and-run crash happened Thursday night on eastbound Interstate 84 near milepost 208.

Around 8:23 p.m., ISP troopers responded to reports of a school bus that had struck the concrete barrier and was blocking the left lane. Witnesses stated that the bus passengers, including students, had exited the bus and were standing on the roadway.

No serious passenger injuries were reported, and all students on the bus were transported by ambulance to a nearby location to reunite with school officials and their parents.

The driver of the bus reportedly sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local area hospital for evaluation.

According to ISP, the bus sustained “significant front and undercarriage damage after striking several jersey barriers.” Troopers say the crash involved a hit-and-run, and a second driver was later identified and cited in connection with the incident.

Traffic in the area was temporarily diverted while emergency responders investigated and removed the bus.

“ISP reminds all drivers to remain at the scene of a crash and report the incident as required by law. Leaving the scene increases risk to others and may result in criminal charges,” says the release.