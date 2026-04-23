Seniors enjoy a friendly game of basketball in Rexburg - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — The gym was filled with cheers, laughter, and handmade signs this week as residents of The Homestead Senior Living showed their support at the facility’s Annual Staff Basketball Tournament.

In a heartwarming display of community spirit, residents gathered courtside to watch employees face off in a friendly but competitive tournament. Armed with colorful posters and plenty of enthusiasm, the residents turned the event into more than just a game—it became a celebration.

“We had so much fun making our signs and cheering everyone on,” said one resident. “It felt like being at a real championship game.”

Residents spent time ahead of the event creating personalized signs for their favorite staff members, featuring encouraging messages, playful slogans, and even a few inside jokes. When game time arrived, their cheers echoed throughout the gym, energizing players and creating an uplifting atmosphere.

Staff members said the support made a noticeable difference. “Hearing the residents cheer for us was the best part,” one employee shared. “It reminded us why we love what we do.”

The tournament is designed to build camaraderie among staff and with the residents. The event strengthened relationships between residents and caregivers, turning coworkers into hometown heroes, if only for an afternoon.

By the final buzzer, the scoreboard mattered less than the shared experience. Smiles, laughter, and high-fives were the real highlights of the day.

As one staff member put it, “We may have been the ones playing, but the residents were the real MVPs.”