Shed and pickup truck destroyed in Idaho Falls fire - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire on East Ririe Highway Thursday afternoon after a controlled burn spread to a nearby shed, resulting in significant property damage.

At approximately 4:05 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched following reports of a large shed on fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found the structure fully involved, along with a pickup truck that was engulfed in flames.

Initial information indicates the homeowner had been burning vegetation along a canal bank behind the shed. Although the individual applied water and the fire appeared to be extinguished, it is believed the fire reignited and spread to the nearby structure.

Fire crews acted quickly to contain the blaze and prevent further spread. A classic car stored inside the shed was safely removed prior to significant damage. However, a Chevy pickup truck was destroyed, and the shed sustained severe structural damage and is no longer usable. Estimated property loss is approximately $80,000.

The fire also extended into a nearby willow tree, burning within the trunk. Due to safety concerns, a large cottonwood tree adjacent to the shed was felled by the department’s wildland team to prevent additional hazards and protect surrounding property.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded with a full suppression effort, including additional personnel. Assistance was also provided by the Idaho Falls Fire Department Wildland Team and Idaho State Police.