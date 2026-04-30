She's shattered records and has run around the world. Ashley Paulson answers 7 Questions with Emmy. - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing interesting people in Idaho and around the world!

My guest today just shattered a world record for running 100 miles on a treadmill in 12 hours, 47 minutes and 10 seconds.

Ashley Paulson is known for her bright pink hair and has run hundreds of marathons, triathlons and ultra triathlons. Last year, she ran seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.

RELATED | ‘I was just somebody who loved to run’: 100-mile world-record breaker shares her story

Ashley even ran nine miles to the hospital before delivering her baby and, fun fact, she and my dad, Nate Eaton, grew up next door to each other and were really good friends as kids.

I spoke with Ashley days after she broke the treadmill world record. Here’s what I asked her:

Why would you want to run 100 miles on a treadmill?

When did you first start getting interested in running?

What do you do if you have to use the bathroom while on a long run?

Tell me the story of how you ran to the hospital before having your baby.

How do you stay motivated?

How do you take care of your body doing all these long runs?

What type of foods do you have to eat to take care of your body and do you have a favorite junk food?

BONUS QUESTIONS

Do you have any dirt about my dad as a kid?

What color is your real hair?

What do you plan to accomplish next and can you share a piece of advice for people who might be interested in running?

Watch my interview with Ashley in the video player above. You can follow her on Instagram and learn more about her training here.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.