The best BBQ in town for local seniors - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — Residents from The Homestead Senior Living recently took part in a flavorful and fun-filled community outing as they became the official judges of a local event dubbed “The Battle of the BBQ.” This unique experience brought together great food, friendly competition, and meaningful community connections.

The adventure led residents to five popular local spots, each known for their own take on barbecue and comfort food. Participating restaurants included Buffalo Wild Wings, The Hickory, Parks Place Smokehouse, Wings N’ Things, and Blister’s Barbecue. Each establishment generously provided samples of their signature dishes, giving residents the chance to taste and compare a variety of flavors—from smoked pork and tangy wings to perfectly seasoned brisket.

The event wasn’t just about the food—it was about giving residents an active role in the community. As judges, they carefully sampled each dish, shared their thoughts, and ultimately helped determine which restaurant would earn bragging rights in this friendly culinary showdown. Laughter, lively discussion, and plenty of full plates made the experience unforgettable.

The Homestead and their residents would like to give a special thanks to all the companies that made this activity possible, and congratulate them all on the delicious food they provided.