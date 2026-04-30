'Tragic accident': 90-year-old driver strikes his passenger while trying to park, police say - East Idaho News

STAR (Idaho Statesman) — Police are seeking witnesses to what appears to be a “tragic accident.”

Star police deputies responded to a reported crash at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 11000 block of West State Street in Star, according to an Ada County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A 90-year-old man was attempting to park his Ram truck when his 87-year-old female passenger got out of the vehicle and “stood in front of it to help guide him into the space,” the sheriff’s office said of its preliminary findings.

The driver then “unintentionally drove forward, striking her,” the release said.

Paramedics took her to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement called it a “tragic accident” and said they do not believe there was any foul play.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident. They asked anyone who witnessed the crash or may have relevant information to email acsotips@adacounty.id.gov or call 208-377-6790. Anonymous tips can also be left through the Ada County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office may release the victim’s identity at a later time.