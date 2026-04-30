 'Tragic accident': 90-year-old driver strikes his passenger while trying to park, police say - East Idaho News

Breaking News

Police: Local woman threatens neighbor with gun after accusing her of witchcraft and pedophilia

STAR

‘Tragic accident’: 90-year-old driver strikes his passenger while trying to park, police say

  Published at

Sally Krutzig, Idaho Statesman

Undated image of an Ada County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
Ada County sheriff’s investigators are seeking witnesses to what appears to be a “tragic accident,” in which a 90-year-old driver hit and killed his 87-year-old wife in Star on Wednesday. | Ada County Sheriff’s Office
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

STAR (Idaho Statesman) — Police are seeking witnesses to what appears to be a “tragic accident.”

Star police deputies responded to a reported crash at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 11000 block of West State Street in Star, according to an Ada County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A 90-year-old man was attempting to park his Ram truck when his 87-year-old female passenger got out of the vehicle and “stood in front of it to help guide him into the space,” the sheriff’s office said of its preliminary findings.

The driver then “unintentionally drove forward, striking her,” the release said.

Paramedics took her to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement called it a “tragic accident” and said they do not believe there was any foul play.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident. They asked anyone who witnessed the crash or may have relevant information to email acsotips@adacounty.id.gov or call 208-377-6790. Anonymous tips can also be left through the Ada County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office may release the victim’s identity at a later time.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION