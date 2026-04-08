Two people rescued after separate incidents near Teton Pass - East Idaho News

TETON COUNTY, Wyoming — Teton County Search and Rescue in Wyoming rescued two people in separate incidents that caused severe injury on Saturday, underscoring the need to be prepared when planning an outdoor adventure.

Woman hit by avalanche

According to a Facebook post from Teton County Search and Rescue, a 27-year-old skier was hit by an avalanche on Saturday near the White Hump area by Philips Bench on the Teton Pass.

The woman reportedly sustained a lower leg injury after being “caught and carried by a significant slide above a consequential cliff band.”

The group of skiers she was with quickly found her and began providing aid while waiting for emergency responders.

Teton County Search and Rescue, Wyoming, during one of the rescues. | TSCAR Facebook page

“TCSAR dispatched a short-haul team to approach the scene via helicopter and a backup ground team to approach via snowmobile,” says the post. “The short-haul team successfully reached the patient for evaluation and packaging and transported her out of the backcountry quickly and safely with the support of Fire/EMS once on the ground.”

Climber hit by rock fall

Four hours later, around 4:50 p.m., TCSAR received another call, reporting a 55-year-old man who had sustained a severe laceration following a rock fall (or ‘flake breaking’) while lead climbing at Hoback Shield, just south of Jackson.

Tip Top Search & Rescue requested help from TCSAR due to their proximity to the incident. Two TCSAR volunteers were dispatched to the scene and moved the man to the road for self-transport to the hospital.

“Saturday was a great reminder of the threats that come with springtime adventures in the Tetons: incidents can happen on skis, snowmobiles, bikes, boats, and rock walls. As such, TCSAR volunteers are ready to respond to it all thanks to their rigorous training and ‘rescue ready’ equipment,” says the post. “Please continue to use caution wherever you choose to adventure, be it in avalanche terrain or just beyond the trail. Thanks to both of these patient groups for calling 911 as soon as they could, and being prepared with the right gear, knowledge, and partners to manage injuries before more advanced care could arrive.”