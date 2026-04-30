 WATCH: 'Mormon Wives' stars Taylor Frankie Paul, Dakota Mortensen to appear in court - East Idaho News

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WATCH: ‘Mormon Wives’ stars Taylor Frankie Paul, Dakota Mortensen to appear in court

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EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com staff

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SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen, stars of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,’ are scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon to fight for custody of their child.

Both Paul and Mortensen have filed protective orders against each other amid multiple domestic violence allegations from both parties. The reality TV personalities are seeking to turn the short-term protective orders into long-term arrangements, with each hoping to gain full custody of their child.

The hearing is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. We will be streaming proceedings in the video player above.

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