When a twisted ankle needs an X-ray - East Idaho News

When a twisted ankle needs an X-rayPublished at
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Most twisted ankles don’t need an X-ray. But some do, and waiting too long to find out can mean a longer, more complicated recovery.
Why this matters:
A sprain is a stretched or torn ligament. A fracture is a broken bone. Early on, they can feel a lot alike, but fractures need different treatment. Some are small and stable. Others shift out of place or involve the joint and may need a boot, cast, or surgery.
If a fracture isn’t treated correctly, the bone can heal in the wrong position. That can lead to chronic pain, instability, and arthritis later.
When to get an X-ray:
Consider getting checked the same day if any of these are true:
• You heard or felt a pop at the time of injury
• You can’t take four steps on that foot (even limping)
• Pain is severe and not improving with rest and ice
• Swelling is rapid and significant (especially within the first hour)
• The ankle looks deformed, out of alignment, or “pointing the wrong way”
• You have pain directly on the bony knobs of the ankle or the bone on the top/outer part of the foot (not just the soft tissue)
• You’re still having significant trouble walking after 48 hours
What if it’s “just” a sprain:
Most sprains heal with rest, ice, compression, and elevation, plus a gradual return to walking and activity as pain allows. But even a moderate sprain can take weeks to feel normal.
If it’s not improving after a few days, if the ankle keeps giving out, or if pain is lingering in one spot, see a clinician. You may need physical therapy or imaging to rule out other injuries.
When in doubt, get it checked. An X-ray takes minutes. A missed fracture can cause problems for years.
This column does not establish a provider/patient relationship and is for general informational purposes only. This column is not a substitute for consulting with a physician or other health care provider.
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