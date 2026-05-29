A Feel Good Friday surprise for a couple who has taught free exercise classes to senior citizens for 17 years - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently learned about a couple who spend their time teaching free exercise classes for senior citizens. An email we received said:

For 17 years, Toni and Robert Taylor have been in charge of the senior exercise class for Ammon and Idaho Falls senior citizens. These classes are taught for one hour on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. They are free to all senior citizens. The class has between 50 and 80 people in attendance for every class. The oldest participant is 95 years old. The class’s purpose is to help senior citizen maintain their balance, muscles, mental faculties, and their ability to walk and move.

Eastern Idaho Public Health used to train the coaches and provide the exercise bands for the class, but last fall, because of insurance problems, they stopped sponsoring the class. However, since Toni and Robert had been in charge of the class for 17 years, they did not want to see the class die, so they just kept doing it all for the senior citizens.

Toni and Robert provide the music, the handouts, instructions, and the schedules for the classes. They supervise the entire program, plus work as coaches. They have never accepted any pay for anything they do. This Valentine’s Day, Toni made all of the participants a set of earrings. To top it all off, Robert, when he is not teaching exercise class, donates his time during tax season to do free senior taxes for the AARP Senior Citizens.

They are so giving to others of their time, and they help so many senior citizens both of them should definitely be rewarded. By the way, Toni has created a picture book of every class they have taught since they began 17 years ago. The following quote really emphasizes this couple.

“Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.”

We were impressed with the Taylors and decided to surprise them during an exercise class for Feel Good Friday! Check out the video in the player above.