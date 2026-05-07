A fond farewell to Biz Buzz — and a fresh start 'From the Field' - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

IDAHO FALLS

After 8 years of Biz Buzz, a new voice takes over

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Rett Nelson, left, has been the face behind Biz Buzz for eight years. He’s passing the torch to Cody Roberts. | EastIdahoNews.com photos

When I was hired at East Idaho News nine years ago, my boss, Nate Eaton, asked me what types of stories I was interested in.

I started doing business reports, and that eventually led to the launch of Biz Buzz. Thanks to you, this weekly business column has become one of our most-read features. It has been inspiring to meet men and women across eastern Idaho who work to provide a product or service that improves or enhances people’s lives.

After eight years in this role, I am passing my passion project onto someone else. Beginning next week, EastIdahoNews.com reporter Cody Roberts will deliver daily business news and be the weekly face behind Biz Buzz.

Telling these types of stories has been a thrill for me, and in all honesty, I’m sad about handing over my creation to someone else. But I know that Cody will do an excellent job, and I’m excited to see what he does with it.

He’s been working as a freelance reporter for a while and was recently hired as a full-time journalist to fill this role. You’ve likely seen his name on stories before. I sat down with him to get to know him and discuss this transition, which you can watch in the video above.

As I leave this assignment and prepare for a new one — No, I am not leaving East Idaho News. More on that in a bit — I am grateful for the good and decent people I’ve been able to meet in this capacity. Your passion, creativity, hard work, faith, loyalty and desire to do good has been a joy to see. My interactions with you have made a positive difference in my life. I appreciate all you do to make this corner of the world a better place to live and I look forward to more of this kind of interaction in my new position.

Rett Nelson mounting antler on an elk mold during a recent story with EastIdahoNews.com. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

What’s next?

I will now take over the agriculture, outdoor and weather beat, and next week I’ll be launching a weekly ag column called “From the Field.”

Agriculture is the No. 1 driver of Idaho’s economy, and farmers and ranchers, as well as business owners, are the heart and soul of eastern Idaho. That means there’s a lot of interest in this industry.

RELATED | Increasing demand for water strains Upper Snake River system

RELATED | Idaho declares drought emergency for all 44 counties as snowpack hits record lows

Amid a water shortage and an emergency drought declaration across the state, farmers and ranchers need our support more than ever and East Idaho News wants to deliver the news that affects your life.

RELATED | Butte County water dispute ends as groundwater users join state mitigation plan

I’ve covered a number of ag stories through the years, most of which have revolved around water disputes. Although water is critical to Idaho’s economy, agriculture is about so much more than water and it’s not just for farmers. Agriculture influences nearly every aspect of your life from the food you eat to the clothes you wear, and it influences what happens in other industries, including business, politics, science and technology.

RELATED | Farmers say legal migrants are crucial to Idaho’s economy and immigration reform is needed to retain workforce

As a native of eastern Idaho, farm life is in my blood. I grew up around alfalfa fields, irrigation ditches, sprinkler pipes and cattle, and I see this assignment as an opportunity to give back to my progenitors and this industry in my own way. I’m also pursuing additional education so that I will have some technical expertise to provide.

I am excited for this opportunity and I look forward to seeing you “From the Field.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

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