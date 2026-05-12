A purrr-fect day working at the Blackfoot Animal Shelter - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — For May’s National Pet Month, I thought it would be interesting to spend a day seeing what life is really like inside a local animal shelter.

I hate the thought of dogs and cats being cold, hungry, or without a loving home. Thinking about all the homeless pets in our communities is what led me to the Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue for EastIdahoNews.com’s “Workin’ It” feature.

I was thrilled when the team at the just one-year-old shelter at 2397 Teeples Drive put me to work and gave me a firsthand look at what goes into caring for dozens of animals every day. I learned from Alissa Sanders, who cares for the cats, and Nigel Worley, who cares for the dogs.

The day I was there, the shelter was tending 53 dogs and 28 cats of all shapes, sizes and colors, including several newborn kittens, many of them there because of strays, owner surrenders or abandonment. The goal is to rescue, rehabilitate and find new homes for these animals.

The dogs were over the moon to see me and cameraman Jordan, and made it known with nonstop tail-wagging and excited barking. The cats, on the other hand, had that classic feline attitude. Some soaked up the attention instantly, while others were more cautious, deciding if we were worthy of their time.

Of course, the job comes with routine duties like feeding and watering animals, cleaning kennels and changing litter boxes. But there’s also a fun and rewarding side to the work: playing with the animals, giving them love, and getting to know their unique personalities.

I loved seeing the mama cats curled up protectively around their nursing kittens. Watching them nestled together peacefully while the mothers purred was enough to melt anyone’s heart.

One little dog made me laugh because it kept springing straight up into the air like a bouncy ball, desperate for attention. A black cat, which I love, full of personality, playfully swatted at me through the cage every time I walked by.

Seeing dogs and cats in cages isn’t easy, and walking away from them is even harder. But it was comforting to learn how hard the shelter staff works to keep the animals in a safe, nurturing environment while trying to find every one of them a forever home. They even partner with other shelters for transfers and adoption opportunities.

I also love that adoption fees at the Blackfoot Animal Shelter include spaying and neutering, a sign the shelter truly cares about the long-term wellbeing of the animals it serves and reducing population.

It is my hope that all these fun pets find a happy home with owners who will love and care for them like they deserve.

If you’re looking for a new furry friend to bring home, check out the Blackfoot Animal Shelter for more information.