A WWII painting sparked an unlikely friendship between an Idaho teacher and a hero’s son - East Idaho News

Jess Johnson has had a meaningful long-distance friendship with a man on the other side of the country for about a year, and it all started with an inconsequential decision.

The Mackay High School history teacher was traveling with his wife last summer. On a whim, they found an audiobook about the USS Indianapolis, a battle cruiser during World War II that hauled components of the atomic bomb that the United States later dropped on Hiroshima, Japan.

Among the 1,200 men on board was Lt. Commander Earl Henry. The Tennessee man was the ship’s dentist, but he was also a lifelong bird-lover and painter. In 1944, he painted an image of an American Eagle attacking a serpent in front of a giant American flag. The painting, titled “American Eagle in the Pacific,” is now a historic piece of art because it foreshadowed America’s victory the following year.

Henry and about 300 other men were killed in August 1945 when the ship was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine. Before the attack, Henry shipped the painting home to his wife, which is how it survived.

Lt. Cmdr. Earl Henry, left, painted the image on the right, while serving aboard the USS Indianapolis. | Courtesy photos

As Johnson heard this story, he was riveted and it inspired him to order the painting. That purchase led to a phone call that began a personal friendship with Earl Henry’s son, and a connection that extends into the lives of his students.

On this episode of “It’s Worth Mentioning,” Rett Nelson sits down with Johnson in his classroom to talk about this experience.

Johnson shares where his love of history began and the historical significance of the Indianapolis.

He discusses Henry and his painting, his decision to buy it, the initial phone conversation with Earl Henry Jr. and how it led to a lasting friendship that is now interwoven into his classroom.

We hear from some of the students later in the show, and Earl Henry Jr. joins us to talk about his father’s upbringing, his love of birds and painting and how he ended up serving on the Indianapolis.

Henry Jr. talks about his father’s historic painting and his motivations for creating it.

Henry Jr. was about eight weeks old when his father was killed, but he saw his dad’s now historic painting for the first time when he was 5 years old. He shares what that experience was like and why it stood out to him.

After a long business career, Henry Jr. is now the curator of his father’s work. He fills customers’ orders, and he shares his perspective on the initial phone call with Johnson and why he felt inclined to call him.

He also discusses his involvement in the students’ lives and his father’s legacy.

If you’re a World War II history buff, this is a heartwarming episode you don’t want to miss!

Watch previous episodes here. Check out the show on Facebook. If you have a tip, guest idea or comment, email rett@eastidahonews.com.