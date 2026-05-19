Black Hawk helicopter touches down at Idaho Falls school - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Students at American Heritage Charter School got quite the spectacle on Monday as members of the armed forces, law enforcement and emergency responders all came to show off their equipment.

The gathering was part of the school’s America250 celebration.

“Today we gather to celebrate our nation, to honor our history, and recognize the many individuals who serve and protect our community every day,” Superintendent Tiffnee Hurst told the students.

The star of Monday’s event was a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk.

The dark helicopter appeared between the trees and soon was roaring overhead. The students all peered up as the dark chopper swiftly came down in the grassy field beside them. Then the students all chanted “USA, USA, USA.”

Students at American Heritage Charter School wave at a Black Hawk helicopter as it flies overhead. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

After the helicopter’s blades stopped whirling, the students all lined up to take a look inside.

They saw a variety of police vehicles, a fire truck, an armored SWAT vehicle and police K-9 units. The children also ate cake to celebrate the occasion.

Before the helicopter took off again, one group of students sang “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus.

“At American Heritage Charter School, our mission is to create patriotic and educated leaders, and to help install patriotism, we always try to make sure kids are aware of those who serve,” Hurst said.

American Heritage Charter School students line up to check out a Black Hawk helicopter on Monday. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

Students stand atop an armored police vehicle outside of American Heritage Charter School on Monday. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

Students climb into a firetruck outside American Heritage Charter School on Monday. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

A member of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office shows students his police K-9 on Monday. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

Students wave flags while watching a Black Hawk helicopter near American Heritage Charter School. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com