Buy a car and take flight: St. Anthony car dealership offering helicopter rides over sand dunes - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — For those looking to buy a car but also soar over 10,000 acres of white quartz sand, there’s a local deal for you.

For the entire month of May, St. Anthony Motors Chevrolet GMC is offering a free helicopter tour of the St. Anthony Sand Dunes from Idaho Extreme Adventures for every new or used car purchased from their lot.

Greg Packer, general manager and part owner of St. Anthony Motors, said the promotion is unlike any they’ve done before.

“We’ve done coolers and stuff in the past, but this was just something that was way different,” Packer said.

Garrett McGroarty, a pilot at Idaho Extreme Adventures, said the two-passenger tours would normally range from $400 to $1,000. Customers will have one year to use the tour after purchasing a vehicle. However, one customer decided to take his flight immediately after purchase.

“The second they get done signing papers, they can drive straight over to the hangar, and they can fly within 30 minutes,” McGroarty said.

McGroarty said one of his favorite parts of the tour is seeing all the colors of the dunes, the trees, and Egin Lake, with a beautiful view of the Tetons in the distance.

St. Anthony Motors is located at 2293 South Yellowstone Highway in St. Anthony.