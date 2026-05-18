Challenger running to replace freshman representative in District 29 - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Idaho Legislative District 29’s representative is facing her first challenger as an incumbent in this month’s primary.

Rep. Tanya Burgoyne, R-Pocatello, was elected to the seat in 2024. Jennifer Miles, a small business owner from east Idaho, is running to replace her.

EastIdahoNews.com sent a questionnaire to each candidate. Their responses were required to be 250 words or fewer. Burgoyne’s and Miles’ unedited responses are listed below.

The candidate who wins the primary will be on the general election ballot on Nov. 3. The primary election will be held on May 19.

For more candidate questionnaires and further information on this year’s primary election, check out East Idaho Elects.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work, and any prior experience in public office.

Burgoyne: As a mother of a large family, I have primarily focused on home and raising the next generation. Now that my children are older and having a desire to serve others, I have turned my focus to a broader spectrum of more involvement in local and state government. I am currently the GOP Precinct Committee Chair for my precinct and the Bannock County State Committeewoman. I also serve in the Idaho House of Representatives for District 29. I love Pocatello and feel honored to serve my community in these offices.

I am a small business owner, and I have also served in many capacities in my church and neighborhood. I am a graduate of Ricks College with a Liberal Arts degree and a lifelong reader and learner. I believe in the power of education. I have also been involved in many charitable groups that have a desire to strengthen home and family.

I have been married to Rich for 35 years. We have raised our children in Idaho.

Miles: I grew up in Soda Springs and graduated in 2000. After graduation, I pursued higher education at Idaho State University, where I earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science in 2005 and another bachelor’s degree in Social Work in 2010. Continuing my academic journey, I completed a master’s degree in Social Work at Boise State University in 2012. My professional experience includes eight years as a clinical director in substance abuse and mental health treatment for an agency in Pocatello. During my time as a clinical director I worked with those who struggled with severe and persistent mental illness, working alongside other community resources to keep these members out of prison, out of hospitals, sober, and motivating them to be as independent as possible. I have experience providing services to drug court members in Bannock county and Fort Hall. In 2023, I was able to obtain and implement the Bannock County mental health court into the facility I was employed at. Currently, I am the owner of two small businesses. I continue to provide clinical supervision to others who are pursuing their clinical social work licenses.

I’ve been married to my husband Brock for 10 years. I have two children and a small dog named Dexter. Raising my kids has been the best time of my life, my family is my world.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Miles: I am seeking election to the Idaho State Legislature Seat 29B with the goal of addressing ongoing challenges within our state. Effective representation requires a thorough understanding of, and engagement with, the community. My knowledge of education, public safety, and health care enables me to advocate for the protection of these essential resources, as they are fundamental to educating our youth, safeguarding our neighborhoods, and promoting public health. I am committed to this district and aspire to support its children and families, ensuring continued access to opportunities and fostering an environment where all can prosper.

My platform is dedicated to advancing public education and workforce development, empowering children to become independent contributors to Idaho’s economy. I support initiatives in public safety and prioritize resources that foster safe and healthy communities for Pocatello families. Protecting Idaho’s public lands to ensure continued accessibility for recreation and wildlife conservation is essential, safeguarding these resources for future generations.

Idaho is currently challenged by funding issues that impact infrastructure, water, and agriculture. I am committed to collaborating with stakeholders to develop practical solutions that maintain affordability, uphold the well-being of public service professionals—including teachers, law enforcement, mental health practitioners, and medical personnel—and secure a prosperous future for Idaho to be enjoyed by generations to come.

Burgoyne: I am a conservative Republican seeking re-election for the House of Representatives in District 29 because I feel it is important to give people who share my values and views a chance to vote for those ideas. I am a strong supporter of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, and I will defend all your inherent rights.

I have actively worked to protect parental rights. I sat in many committee meetings where I was one of the few who recognized that parental rights were being usurped by a piece of legislation being considered. I voted against those. I will always defend parental rights. I will defend our Second Amendment rights. I will protect and work to strengthen education in Idaho.

As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of our country, we are celebrating the unique ideas that define America, which means rule of the people by the people, equality for all in all situations, limited government, religious freedom, and that the strength of the nation lies in each member, and in the family, the basic unit of society. In short, my political platform is liberty, equality, and justice for all, and my voting record shows I support these beliefs.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your county? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Burgoyne: Economic prosperity is getting harder to achieve. Inflation is making every dollar count for less, and taxes always seem to go up. We need policies that promote free markets, limit government, and reduce government spending. We need economic growth with job opportunities in the private sector, which will provide competitive wages to help the average family.

It is difficult for families to afford housing and put food on the table in this economic climate. We need to create an environment where businesses of any size can thrive and help fuel the local economy. We can turn this around through free markets and by allowing private businesses to bring growth and development to Pocatello.

I look forward to working with local elected officials to promote state-level policies that will encourage economic growth in Pocatello and across Idaho. I have voted for deregulation, less red tape, and the promotion of the free market. These values built a robust economy. They are the foundation of economic prosperity.

Miles: District 29 currently faces significant challenges, including escalating safety concerns and insufficient funding for education. Recent reductions in funding have impacted critical areas such as education, public safety, mental health, and medical services. These financial constraints limit the ability of public service professionals to maintain community development and effectively address crime and poverty. The contributions of law enforcement, EMS personnel, firefighters, educators, and healthcare providers are essential to the well-being of our district and should be appropriately recognized. I am committed to supporting legislation that enhances public safety and fosters educational advancement. Ensuring adequate resources for youth education, community health, and district security is vital for promoting stability and prosperity among local families.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How do partisan politics play into your role as an elected leader?

Miles: Effective representation means listening to constituents, building trust, and encouraging their political participation. I enjoy community engagement and love working with others to identify practical solutions to local issues.

When dealing with partisan politics, I will collaborate to find practical compromises and prioritize the community’s best interests.

Burgoyne: My title is Representative, and I was elected by the people. Listening to the people is one of my most important responsibilities. I take that very seriously. I look forward to hearing from my constituents. I am willing to have conversations about topics we don’t agree on. I think it is essential to hear both sides of an issue.

I enjoy discussing issues with people who have a different view from mine because it gives me a broader perspective. I don’t see parties, I see topics of discussion.

What parts of the Legislative budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Burgoyne: Government has a very specific job to do. The government should do what it was designed to do, and do it impeccably well. At a minimum, it should provide for the legal system, peace officers, and education. If we spent less on the things the government was not designed to do, we will have money to fund the things that are the proper role of government.

In addition, Idaho has a constitutional mandate to balance the budget, unlike the Federal Government. This is a great blessing to the people of Idaho. A state budget is similar to a household budget in that it needs to be closely monitored and managed carefully to remain solvent and debt-free. With care and watchfulness, much governmental waste can be trimmed. Idaho has made much progress in this, but there is always room for more. Savings should be passed on to the taxpayer.

Miles: Maintaining infrastructure—roads, bridges, schools, and water systems—is essential as communities expand to prevent higher future costs. Supporting education and skill-building programs equips individuals to contribute to society and the economy, making proper funding crucial. Funding universities fosters self-reliance and increases earning potential.

Recent legislative sessions suggest that investing in technology like Artificial Intelligence can reduce unnecessary expenses by improving program evaluation and workflow efficiency, which may also decrease personnel needs. Regular review of contracts and programs ensures tax dollars are spent wisely and not wasted on obsolete or unused services.

Do you believe ethics investigations in the Idaho Legislature should be kept secret from the public, or do you believe they should be open and transparent? Why or why not?

Miles: Ethics investigations within the Idaho Legislature should not be concealed from the public. Citizens have a fundamental right to be informed about activities and proceedings within their government.

Maintaining ethical standards within government is crucial for ensuring that members of the Idaho Legislature act in the public interest rather than for personal benefit. Transparency serves to prevent conflicts of interest, reinforce public trust, and uphold adherence to the rule of law.

Burgoyne: Do you believe ethics investigations in the Idaho Legislature should be kept secret from the public, or do you believe they should be open and transparent? Why or why not?

Every case would be unique to the situation. If there was criminal action, it should be made public.

Water availability and management are critical for eastern Idaho agriculture and growth. What specific strategy or legislation would you support to protect groundwater and surface water resources, and what is your timeline for measurable improvements?

Burgoyne: Water availability and management are critical for eastern Idaho agriculture and growth. What specific strategy or legislation would you support to protect groundwater and surface water resources, and what is your timeline for measurable improvements?”

Water is essential to Idaho’s economy and is an important part of our state’s resources. I support the efforts to increase water storage in eastern Idaho. Idaho legislators have been working hard to build trust and bridge divides among water stakeholders. These negotiations have been ongoing. Water will always be a discussion with regard to how we use it, how we divide it, and how we protect it for Idaho users.

Miles: Water stands as Idaho’s most vital asset and deserves to be treated as a top priority. The individuals who work closely with water—those with firsthand experience and local expertise—are best equipped to make decisions about its management and use. Rather than imposing government control over local water issues, it is essential to trust and empower these local experts. I will actively support legislation that assists farmers in navigating the complexities surrounding Idaho’s natural resources, ensuring they have the tools and autonomy needed to manage water effectively and sustainably.

In March 2026, the Idaho House passed House Joint Memorial 17, requesting the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Do you agree with the majority opinion of the Idaho House? Do you oppose same-sex marriage in Idaho?

Miles: The issue of same-sex marriage in Idaho has been determined by the Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell v. Hodges. Even if this ruling were overturned, Idaho’s ability to change its marriage licensing practices would be limited by federal law. Specifically, the Respect for Marriage Act, enacted by Congress, requires states to continue recognizing same-sex marriages performed in other states. Therefore, any attempt to reverse recognition would be constrained by these federal mandates.

I am firmly committed to maintaining progress and equality and have no interest in turning back the clock on this issue. Idaho needs to focus on Idaho issues, however if this or something similar to this were to come up in the future, I would support what the community feels is best.

Burgoyne:

Do you agree with the majority opinion of the Idaho House? Yes.

Do you oppose same-sex marriage in Idaho? I support the law of the land.