Cold nights, gusty winds and a freeze threat ahead before eastern Idaho heats back up - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — After a cold front moved through the area, the National Weather Service in Pocatello says it’s going to be chilly for the next several days before it gradually warms up.

Meteorologist Dawn Harmon tells EastIdahoNews.com overnight lows Sunday into Monday will drop into the 30s. In Idaho Falls, the temperature is expected to be 35 degrees Fahrenheit, with another dip to 30 degrees Monday into Tuesday. If that holds, Harmon says there will likely be a freeze warning in effect for much of east Idaho.

“Some of the outlying areas could see a hard freeze again, with temperatures dropping below 28. We may see temperatures flirt with freezing again on Wednesday morning, but in general, the rest of the week we should see a warming trend,” Harmon says.

Harmon is forecasting a gradual uptick in daytime temperatures throughout the week. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid 50s. A 2- to 5-degree jump is expected each day with temperatures approaching 70 degrees on Wednesday and back into the 80s by Saturday.

While there may be some light rain on Sunday night, Harmon says it will be a dry week overall. Light sporadic rain showers may continue, but the amount of precipitation will not be significant.

As of Sunday morning, Harmon says they’re “toying with the idea” of issuing a wind advisory Sunday night. There will be a northerly wind, with gusts between 40 and 45 mph. Areas near the Arco desert will see gusts of 50 mph.

“It’s an overnight wind, so we’re not as confident as we would be with a daytime wind event. We still have time to look at that before we make a decision this afternoon,” Harmon said Sunday morning.

Winds may increase Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, but Harmon is not anticipating “a broad wind advisory across the region.”

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