COURTROOM INSIDER | Diner owner speaks out and what's next for Kouri Richins? - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” the owner of the Mirror Lake Diner speaks out following Kouri Richins’ sentencing. Gabe Morin was called as a witness in the trial and one of his menu items was a key part of the attempted murder charge.

Gabe will share his thoughts on the sentence, his memories of Eric Richins and how this crime has affected the community.

Plus Nate Eaton explains what’s next for Kouri.

Watch in the video player above.