COURTROOM INSIDER | Twins vanish after gymnastics, father desperate for answers - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Twins vanish after gymnastics, father desperate for answersPublished at
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Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” a father desperate for answers joins Nate Eaton to talk about his 7-year-old twins.
Amelia and Sophia were taken to gymnastics last year in Orem, Utah, by their mother, but then they vanished.
Joshua Johns has spent nearly a year trying to find them and joins Nate to talk about the case.
Plus Alex Murdaugh is suing former court clerk Becky Hill.
Watch in the video player above.