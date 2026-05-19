COURTROOM INSIDER | Twins vanish after gymnastics, father desperate for answers - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” a father desperate for answers joins Nate Eaton to talk about his 7-year-old twins.

Amelia and Sophia were taken to gymnastics last year in Orem, Utah, by their mother, but then they vanished.

Joshua Johns has spent nearly a year trying to find them and joins Nate to talk about the case.

Plus Alex Murdaugh is suing former court clerk Becky Hill.

Watch in the video player above.