Drugs, alcohol suspected in deadly northern Idaho crash that killed California man - East Idaho News

CLARK FORK – Idaho State Police found evidence of drugs and alcohol during a crash investigation in northern Idaho that left one man dead and another woman being hospitalized.

It happened at 6:22 a.m. on ID Highway 200 near Clark Fork in Bonner County, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

A 45-year-old woman from San Pedro, California — her name was not specified — was traveling east in a Hyundai Equus. A 65-year-old man from Union City, California was in the passenger seat.

ISP say she veered off the road and hit a rock face. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but authorities found evidence of drugs and/or alcohol on scene.

The woman was wearing a seatbelt, but her passenger was not. He died in the collision.

Emergency responders arrived and took the driver to a nearby hospital after notifying her family. Her condition is unknown.

Traffic on Highway 200 was reduced to one lane for about four hours while the investigation was happening.