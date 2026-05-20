Ehardt wins Republican primary at the final buzzer - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Barbara Ehardt has won in the Republican primary for Idaho District 33A over her opponent, Connor Cook.

Ehardt won with 2,449 votes — 52% — while her opponent, Connor Cook, received 2,298 — 48%.

Ehardt was first elected to represent the district in 2017. Cook is currently a firefighter for the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

“I’m just so grateful for this opportunity to continue to serve,” Ehardt told EastIdahoNews.com. “I don’t believe people understand just how humbling this is to run and have your constituents trust you enough to send you back for the opportunity to serve.”

In a Facebook post, Ehardt — a former basketball coach — said the election was in the fourth quarter, that the clock was running out, and encouraged people to go out and vote.

“When it comes to basketball, all you need to do when that final buzzer goes off is be up by one,” Ehardt told EastIdahoNews.com. “Whether it’s a last-second three-pointer or a steady surge towards the end, we’ll take the victory.”

Ehardt said her biggest challenges this election were “overcoming outside money” and “misdirection.”

EastIdahoNews.com also spoke with Cook, who said he was a little disappointed by the loss in his first run for office.

“The people spoke, and I have to respect that,” Cook said. “This is the direction that they want to go, and I have to support that.”

Cook said the biggest issues in this election seem to be culture-war topics, and he didn’t want to feed into them.

“The people that voted for me, I’m incredibly grateful for their support. It looks now like we only lost by 150 votes, so we’re darn close,” Cook said. “I’m grateful for the people who believed and wanted to see our state go in a different direction.”

Ehardt will face Democrat Chance Marshall in November.