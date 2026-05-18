Father and son-in-law start up auto repair shop in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A new Milex Complete Auto Care — Mr. Transmission auto repair shop has opened along Yellowstone Highway. For owner Shane Ricks and his son-in-law and business operations manager Caleb Woolley, their new shop isn’t just a new business. It’s an endeavor to build a legacy.

“Being together as a family and growing that business is a good opportunity to help your kids launch themselves, especially into the entrepreneurial space,” Ricks told EastIdahoNews.com.

Ricks said he grew up locally in the Lyman/Thornton area. He moved away for work and pursued a career in healthcare, spending 20 years in outpatient surgery. He received an executive MBA from Boise State University in 2023, and that gave him an entrepreneurial spirit.

He moved back to the local area and decided he wanted to do something special. Woolley married Ricks’ daughter last year, and now the legacy starts with them.

“My goal was to create a business that could be a legacy business that we could hand down to the family and just do something special,” Ricks said. “And we found Milex — Mr. Transmission during our search, and they are very community-oriented.”

Ricks said he personally doesn’t have a lot of experience in the automotive industry, so that’s where Woolley comes in.

“I’ve grown up working on cars and working engines and anything similar to it — an adrenaline junkie you can call it,” Woolley said.

Woolley said he took automotive classes throughout high school and in college at Brigham Young University-Idaho. Recently, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business management operations and has decided to combine his passions.

And by partnering with Milex Complete Auto Care — Mr. Transmission, the pair has created a one-stop shop for all auto needs. The only services they can’t offer are tire and alignment services. The two also seek to connect with local businesses and offer fleet management.

They are currently running a special for five oil changes for the price of three. And as the shop is new, customers won’t need to wait weeks to get it.

“This is a service industry, and that’s what I enjoy doing — we enjoy doing — is helping people,” Woolley said. “We know car problems can always be frustrating. So, our job is to help alleviate that frustration and get you back on the road.”

The new shop is located at 4294 North Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. The business phone number is 208-679-8444.