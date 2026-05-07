Firefighters at the scene of large structure fire north of Rexburg - East Idaho News

PLANO — Madison County firefighters are currently fighting a structure fire at a home in Plano.

According to a Thursday Facebook post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are assisting the Madison County Fire Department with a structure fire in the area of 4500 North and 5800 West in Plano, north of Rexburg.

The roadway around the building is closed while fire crews work to extinguish the blaze. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area to allow first responders to do their jobs safely.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out for more information and will update as soon as we learn more.