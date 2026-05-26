Firefighters quickly handle vegetation fire near Iona Hill - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS – Quick action by Idaho Falls firefighters and cooperating agencies helped prevent a vegetation fire near residential developments east of Idaho Falls from becoming a major incident Monday afternoon.

At approximately 1:52 p.m. on May 25, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire around Iona Road and Foothill Road near Iona Hill. The fire was determined to have started when a controlled burn on private property spread beyond the intended area.

The fire ultimately burned nearly four acres in an area of tall, mature sagebrush and light grasses. Fire crews from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, along with assisting units from the Bureau of Land Management and Bonneville County Fire District 1, quickly stopped the fire’s forward progression within the first several minutes of arrival.

Firefighters had the fire contained in about one hour, just ahead of forecasted high winds that officials say could have rapidly escalated conditions and drastically increased the threat to nearby homes and developments.

A significant portion of the operation focused on extensive mop-up efforts to eliminate hot spots and reduce the risk of rekindling.

No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department reminds residents that controlled burns can quickly become dangerous, especially during dry conditions and changing weather patterns. Residents conducting burns should closely monitor weather conditions, maintain proper containment measures, and have adequate water and firefighting tools immediately available before igniting any burn.