Former Boise school bus driver agrees to plead guilty to child porn crimes - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A former Boise School District bus driver facing charges of child sexual exploitation has entered a plea deal and will be sentenced later this summer.

Brian Hendricks was charged with seven counts of possession of child sexually exploitive material, along with four counts of child injury and one count of animal cruelty in a separate case filed against him. On May 1, Hendricks agreed to plead guilty to three counts of possessing child sexually exploitive material.

Months prior, Hendricks pleaded guilty to four child injury counts in the other case — all misdemeanors. He was ordered to serve a total of 180 days in the Ada County Jail. The animal cruelty charge was dismissed on motion by the prosecutor.

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The Idaho Attorney General’s Office began its investigation into Hendricks, who was working as a school bus driver in the Boise School District, in July 2025 after receiving information about child porn believed to be in his possession from CyberTip, a nationwide service that provides reports of online exploitation of children.

The affidavit of probable cause stated that investigators with the AG’s office believed an account connected to Hendricks was responsible for the uploads. According to the document, one of those uploads included content listed under “egregiousness categorization.”

Investigators found that the same account was logged into at 3:35 p.m. on Boise School District WiFi that same day, the affidavit stated.

After tracking down the alleged user, AG investigators and the Boise Police Department searched Hendricks’ home in early August, finding children and an animal living in “imminent danger,” according to an Aug. 8 news release.

Hendricks was arrested and eventually charged with seven counts of felony possession of child sexual exploitation material. He and his wife, Rochelle, were also charged with the four felony injury to a child charges, and the animal cruelty misdemeanor.

Rochelle Hendricks entered a guilty plea on two counts of child injury; the other counts were dismissed by the prosecutor as part of a plea agreement, and she was sentenced to a year of supervised probation.

Brian Hendricks will be sentenced on July 10 at 3 p.m. by 4th District Judge James Cawthon. The maximum penalty for possession of child sexual exploitation material is up to 10 years in prison, according to Idaho State Code.

Hendricks was working as a bus driver with Durham School Services, which is the Boise district’s contracted transportation service. Durham fired Hendricks after learning about his arrest, the company previously told the Statesman.

The bus service also said that he passed the company’s background check when hired. The Boise School District said in a news release that it received no reports regarding Hendricks during his employment.