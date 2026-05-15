Former prosecutor Justin Oleson running against longtime Challis resident for Custer County Commission - East Idaho News

CHALLIS — The former Custer County Prosecutor is running against a Challis local for the District 2 seat on the Custer County Commission.

Justin Oleson is running against Dennis Thornock for the seat. Randy Corgatelli, who has served on the board of County Commissioners since 2016, is not seeking re-election.

Oleson was disbarred from practicing law in 2025 after he was found to have violated multiple Idaho Rules of Professional Conduct.

RELATED | ‘A history of professional misconduct’: Custer County Prosecutor Justin Oleson disbarred

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to each candidate for a questionnaire. Their responses were required to be 250 words or fewer. Oleson did not respond to our request, so the responses below are all from Thornock.

The candidate who wins the primary will be on the general election ballot on Nov. 3. The primary election will be held on May 19.

For more candidate questionnaires and further information on this year’s primary election, check out East Idaho Elects.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work, and any prior experience in public office.

Thornock: My wonderful wife Alicia and I have been married for 45 years, and have two children and three grandchildren. I was born in Salmon and lived for the first 3 years of my life in Cobalt Idaho. My parents then moved to a small ranch 8 miles north of Challis on the Salmon River. I lived there until graduating from college. After college I started working for Custer Telephone Cooperative Inc. I worked there for forty-two and a half years until I retired in 2020. The last twenty-two and a half years I was the General Manager. As the manager I created business plans and budgets, always straying within our budget! I worked with public land managers mitigating through the processes to acquire communication sites and right of ways.

During my time as Manager, I was instrumental in the creation of Syringa Networks, a multi state communications company. I served on its board of directors for 17 plus years and was the chairman for the last five years of my career. I served on the Custer County Comprehensive Planning Committee until the plan was approved by the Commissioners. I served on Custer Economic Development Association board and was the chairman for approximately five years I was on the BLM Resource Advisory Committee And was a board of Directors at Salmon River Electric.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Thornock: I deeply care about the county, it’s residents, and the path to the future.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your county? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Thornock: Employment opportunities have always been challenging in Custer County. Education, and healthcare will always be challenging in rural sparsely populated areas such as Custer county. I will Promote multiple use on public lands, work towards (PILT) Payment in Lew of Taxes with federal legislators, and work with our state legislators to ensure funding in rural areas.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How do partisan politics play into your role as an elected leader?

Thornock: The best way to learn the concerns of the residents, is to have an open ear and listen. I will work for the county and the people that live here not a political party.

What parts of the county budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Thornock: Custer County is a very rural sparsely populated county with very limited funding. Most if not all of the county budget seams to be tight. Given the limited knowledge of the budget details I have no other comments.

What specific changes can be made in this office to increase public transparency and access to public information? How will you communicate directly with your constituents?

Thornock: Personally I have not had and issue with transparency. The meetings are open to the public and posted with the agendas. I have always listened to people that have concerns. The commissioners names and contact information is posted on the county website and or simple call to the Clerks office and personnel will provide the contact information as well.

Can you give a concrete example of a policy or budget decision you would support to improve a county service within your first year in office?

Thornock: I will support the Solid Waste Plan that the current commissioners have initiated, however would consider other options in the future that may be presented. I also support bringing the Custer County Court House into ADA compliance.

What experience do you bring that prepares you to manage county finances, and how will you ensure fiscal responsibility?

Thornock: I have over twenty years of preparation and implementation of business plans and budgets and never had an over run of expenses or shortage of funds.