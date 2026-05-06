Governor announces May 6 as Maternal Mental Health Awareness Day - East Idaho News

BOISE — Governor Brad Little signed a proclamation on May 1 declaring May 6 as Maternal Mental Health Awareness Day, to raise awareness about mental and emotional challenges mothers face during pregnancy and postpartum.

According to a news release from Redefining MILF (Mindful, Intentional, Loving, Fit as a Mother), one in every five new mothers experience mental health crises like postpartum depression, anxiety, and mood disorders, making them one of the most common complications of pregnancy and childbirth.

Redefining MILF is a “maternal wellness initiative dedicated to supporting mothers through education, awareness, and community connection.”

“Despite this prevalence, many go without diagnosis or treatment due to stigma, lack of awareness, and limited access to support,” says the organization.

Governor Brad Little has declared May 6 as Maternal Mental Health Awareness Day

The organization says this year’s awareness message emphasizes, “Mothers are the heart—mental health keeps it beating” and the reminder, “Dear Mama, You’re Not Alone.”

“Too often, mothers feel pressure to appear ‘okay’ while silently struggling,” said Taylor Frye, founder of Redefining MILF in the release. “We want to create space for honest conversations, reduce stigma, and ensure that every mother knows support is available and that she is never alone in what she’s experiencing.”

To participate in Maternal Mental Health Awareness Day, the public is encouraged to:

Sharing educational resources and awareness materials

Starting conversations about maternal mental health

Connecting mothers with support networks and professional care

Wearing teal or green to show visible support for maternal mental health awareness on Wednesday

Reaching out to a mother in their life with a simple check-in or message of support

Talking openly about postpartum experiences to help normalize these conversations

Amplifying awareness through social media using #MaternalMentalHealthAwarenessDay and #DearMamaYoureNotAlone

“Maternal mental health impacts not only mothers, but also infants, families, and the long-term health of communities,” says the release. “Raising awareness and improving access to care can lead to better outcomes for all.”