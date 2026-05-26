How to make your own bold, toasty, delicious, cheesy crunchwrap supremes - East Idaho News

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Recreate the iconic Crunchwrap Supreme at home with layers of bold flavor, satisfying crunch, and melty cheese—all wrapped in a perfectly toasted tortilla! Ingredients For the Base 1 lb ground beef

1 packet taco seasoning mix (or make your own -see notes)

4 large flour tortillas (burrito size)

4 tostada shells

4 small flour tortillas (fajita size) For the Layers 2/3 cup jarred queso sauce slightly warmed for easy spreading

1/3 cup cheddar cheese shredded (can sub with more jarred queso sauce)

1 cup lettuce chopped

1/3 cup corn

1/3 cup sour cream

1/4 cup pico de gallo Instructions In a skillet over medium heat, cook the ground beef until browned. Drain excess fat. Stir in taco seasoning and a splash of water, then simmer for 2-3 minutes. Lay a large flour tortilla flat on a clean surface. In the center, layer in this order: -4 tbsp cooked meat

-3 tbsp warmed queso sauce

-Tostada shell

-A handful of lettuce and corn

-A dollop of sour cream and pico de gallo

-A sprinkle of extra shredded cheese for more meltiness (or some more queso sauce)

-Top with a small flour tortilla. Carefully fold the edges of the large tortilla over the center, overlapping each fold to create a sealed wrap. Heat a skillet over medium heat. Place the folded side of the Crunchwrap down on the skillet. Cook for 2-3 minutes per side until golden brown and sealed. Slice in half and serve with extra queso sauce, Greek yogurt, salsa, or hot sauce for dipping. Note To make a homemade blend for taco seasoning, combine: 1 tsp chili powder, 1 tsp cumin, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 1/2 tsp onion powder, 1/2 tsp paprika, salt to taste.

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