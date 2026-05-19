Idaho AG hopeful campaigns in eastern Idaho with promise of professionalism over politics - East Idaho News

AMMON — Democratic candidate Lori Hickman is entering Idaho’s attorney general race with a message centered on professionalism, ethical government, and a return to what she sees as a traditionally nonpartisan role.

Hickman visited Idaho Falls over the weekend, hosting two meet and greet events at Broulim’s in Ammon on Friday and again before the annual Bonneville County Democrats. She was the keynote speaker at the Truman Banquet held inside the Westbank Convention Center. About 150 people attended, including EastIdahoNews.com.

Hickman discussed her 20-year legal background, her involvement with the grassroots organization Mormon Women for Ethical Government, and her concerns about increasing partisanship in state government.

Hickman, who has lived in Boise for three decades, graduated from the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University before beginning her legal career at Latham & Watkins in New York City. She later worked in Salt Lake City before returning to Idaho to serve as Micron Technology’s associate general counsel.

After stepping away from practicing law for about a decade to raise her family, Hickman returned to the legal field, working for the United States District Court for the District of Idaho before joining a Boise law firm. She also provides pro bono legal counsel for guardians in child protection cases in the Treasure Valley.

Community members gathered at the Westbank Convention Center in Idaho Falls to “meet and greet” a bevy of Democratic candidates running in 2026, including AG candidate Lori Hickman and Congressional candidate Ellie Gilbreath. | David George, EastIdahoNews.com

Mormon Women for Ethical Government

Hickman recently stepped down after serving five years as board chair for Mormon Women for Ethical Government (MWEG) because of her decision to run for office.

The organization, founded after the 2016 election, focuses on encouraging civic engagement, while promoting ethical government and civil discourse.

“It was a Facebook discussion group founded in 2017 after the 2016 election, when I think our national politics and temperature became very partisan and divided and angry,” Hickman said. “A small group of women in Utah were like, ‘What is going on? We’ve got to come together and find peaceful ways to uphold our democracy and ethical government.’”

She described the organization’s principles as “faithful, peaceful, nonpartisan, and proactive.”

“It is really bright, incredible women moving forward with a movement that is just remarkable,” Hickman said.

Although the organization contains “Mormon” in its name, Hickman emphasized that it is not officially affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and includes women from across the political and religious spectrum.

“(Women) are joining this movement regardless of (their) political affiliation,” says Hickman.

Upholding the rule of law

Hickman said that philosophy has heavily influenced how she views the office of attorney general.

“The attorney general’s office should remain nonpartisan,” she said. “Lawyers practice law. You take an oath to uphold the rule of law and to develop a trusted relationship with your clients, and politics and partisan agendas don’t have any business in that relationship.”

Hickman repeatedly stressed the importance of “upholding the rule of law,” calling it “the bedrock of our democracy.”

She also criticized what she described as a growing focus on partisan “culture war” issues within the current attorney general’s office.

“One trend or tactic that this attorney general’s office has done is signing on to other state lawsuits,” Hickman said. “When it becomes just a culture war issue, then I think that can become problematic and not serve all Idahoans.”

Hickman said she would take a more restrained approach to joining lawsuits involving national political issues.

“How does that benefit all Idahoans?” she asked. “I would just take long, hard looks at which lawsuits the office would be asked to join.”

At the same time, Hickman said she would not seek to swing the office toward partisan activism from the opposite direction.

“I wouldn’t swing another direction and pursue other partisan or culture wars on another side or issue,” she said. “The office will be nonpartisan. Politics stays outside the door.”

Idaho’s biggest problems

Hickman pointed to water rights as one of eastern Idaho’s most pressing issues, calling water “a finite but valuable resource” and saying the attorney general’s office should take a more active role in helping stakeholders navigate disputes and policy decisions.

She also criticized the handling of Senate Bill 1300, which Gov. Brad Little signed into law on April 1. The bill made the directors of the Idaho Departments of Transportation, Fish and Game, and Parks and Recreation subject to gubernatorial appointment. Opponents have said it violates an agreement that led to the creation of Harriman State Park in Fremont County and, if enacted, could transfer ownership of the park back to the Harriman family.

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The Harrimans gifted the 11,000-acre property that now comprises Harriman State Park to the state in 1963, on the condition that the Legislature establish a “professionally staffed career park service whose personnel shall be chosen on the basis of merit alone.”

Members of the Harriman family, along with many legislators who voted against the bill, have interpreted the line about a professionally staffed park service being selected “on the basis of merit alone” to mean that its directors cannot be political appointees.

In April, advocates told EastIdahoNews.com that they spoke with Attorney General Raul Labrador and that he and others assured them this bill would not affect Harriman State Park.

During Saturday’s event, Hickman said that the AG’s office should provide lawmakers with stronger legal guidance while legislation is being debated.

Lawmakers “can and should ask the AG’s office, ‘Hey, how does this bill look?'” she said.

Discussing the attorney general’s office itself, Hickman said she wants to restore professionalism and trust without pushing out current employees.

“There will not be a purging,” she said, adding that experienced and competent attorneys should be retained.

As she campaigns across Idaho, Hickman said she hopes to offer voters “a different message” rooted in both legal experience and love for the state.

“I’m an everyday Idahoan stepping off the sidelines,” she said, “and I’m going to get this message out.”