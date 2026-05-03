 Idaho Press Club holds annual banquet, East Idaho News honored with 15 awards - East Idaho News
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Idaho Press Club holds annual banquet, East Idaho News honored with 15 awards

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Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

East Idaho News awards team
EastIdahoNews.com journalists were honored with awards at the annual Idaho Press Club banquet Saturday night in Boise. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
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BOISE — Media outlets from around the state gathered Saturday night at the Boise Centre for the Idaho Press Club’s Best of 2025 awards banquet.

Journalists from television stations, newspapers and websites, along with public relations professionals, were honored for work produced last year. Judges from newsrooms in other states reviewed a record number of entries, nearly 300, before winners were revealed at the annual event.

The EastIdahoNews.com team was honored with 15 awards including:

You can find a list of all the winners here.

east Idaho News team

east Idaho News team

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