Idaho Press Club holds annual banquet, East Idaho News honored with 15 awards - East Idaho News

Idaho Press Club holds annual banquet, East Idaho News honored with 15 awardsPublished at | Updated at
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BOISE — Media outlets from around the state gathered Saturday night at the Boise Centre for the Idaho Press Club’s Best of 2025 awards banquet.
Journalists from television stations, newspapers and websites, along with public relations professionals, were honored for work produced last year. Judges from newsrooms in other states reviewed a record number of entries, nearly 300, before winners were revealed at the annual event.
The EastIdahoNews.com team was honored with 15 awards including:
- First place – Crime Report Daily: Kaitlyn Hart – ‘I am not a violent man.’ Rigby man responds to deaths on his property and repeated abuse allegations
- Third place – Crime Report Daily: Logan Ramsey – Pocatello release bodycam and security footage of Victor Perez shooting
- First place – Courts Report Daily: Kaitlyn Hart – Local judge receives death threats following controversial sentencing
- Second place – Religion Report Daily: Daniel Ramirez – Catholics worried as five local priests will leave due to changes in immigration law; waitlist for visa may reach twenty years
- First place – Crime Report TV (Division B): Nate Eaton, Jordan Wood – Inside the hunt: Undercover with Idaho’s ICAC
- Third place – Sports Feature Story Daily: Allan Steele – And they’re off: Raising and racing sled dogs a passion for Driggs’ Michael Tarver
- Third place – Sports Prep Feature Story Daily: Allan Steele – Despite being legally blind, Butte County high jumper Kayden Siler soars to new heights
- Third place – Specialty Column Daily: Kalama Hines – Sunday Special
- Third place – Arts/Entertainment Report Daily: Logan Ramsey – Owner of last video rental store in Pocatello saves portion of collection for ‘Christina’s corner’
- First place – Use of Sound: Audio: Jordan Wood, Brittni Johnson – Looking Back Podcast
- First place – Photo Essay: Daniel Ramirez – Eastern Idaho State Fair welcomes thousands for fun and food
- Third place – Sports Reporter of the Year: Kalama Hines
- Second place – Best Online-Only Video Program: Nate Eaton, Jordan Wood – Lori Vallow: The Jailhouse Interview
- Third place – Best Use of Social Media: Kaitlyn Hart – Comedian Bert Kreischer tries “dirty soda” for the first time before coming to Idaho
- Second place – General Excellence (Online): Nate Eaton, Nate Sunderland, Robert Patten, East Idaho News team – EastIdahoNews.com
You can find a list of all the winners here.