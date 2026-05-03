Idaho will honor the life of former Gov. Dirk Kempthorne with May ceremonies - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Following the death of former Idaho governor Dirk Kempthorne, the governor’s office will hold a ceremony and a funeral service in May to honor his life and public service to the Gem State.

Kempthorne died on April 24 due to complications from late-stage cancer at the age of 74. He announced the diagnosis in March 2025 and quickly began treatment.

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Kempthorne, the state’s 30th governor, former U.S. senator for Idaho and former secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, will lie in the Idaho State Capitol Rotunda as part of the ceremonial tradition on May 15. And a public funeral service will be held on May 16.

Gov. Brad Little’s office announced the two-day service will honor the life of the former governor and flags will be lowered to half-staff during this time.

The Captiol service will start on May 15 at 10 a.m., where Kempthorne will be honorably transferred to the Idaho State Capitol with arrival honors rendered by the Idaho National Guard and Idaho State Police. Gov. Brad Little will preside over the service and Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

Kempthorne will lie in the Capitol Rotunda until 10 a.m. Saturday for members of the public to have the opportunity to visit and pay their respects. This is a state ceremonial tradition for public officials to rest in a place of honor, the governor’s office states.

On Saturday May 16 at 10 a.m., Kempthorne will be honorably transferred from the Capitol Rotunda to the Cathedral of the Rockies, located at 717 N. 11th St. in Boise for a funeral service.

The public funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the cathedral. The service will also be livestreamed, which can be found at this link.

Following the service, a procession of family and invited guests led by the Idaho State Police will proceed to the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery for the interment ceremony.

The governor’s office stated that a celebration of life ceremony will be held in Washington, D.C. at a later date.

Shortly after Kempthorne’s passing, Little ordered U.S. and Idaho flags lowered to half-staff at all state buildings and facilities to honor Kempthorne. The flags will be raised to full staff at sunrise on May 17, following the ceremonies, the governor’s office stated.

Kempthorne was known as a charismatic governor, and his family shared in the announcement of his passing that he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

“He had a rare gift for truly seeing others — remembering names, stories, and the small details that made each person feel known and valued,” the message read in part.

The family stated that while heartbroken, they are deeply grateful for the time spent with him and the love and support received in Idaho and the country.