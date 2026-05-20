Incumbent Mike Veile defeats former legislator in Republican primary for District 35A - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Incumbent Mike Veile has won the Republican primary race for Legislative District 35A over his opponent, Chad Christensen.

Veile won with 4,575 votes (56%), while Christensen received 3,588 votes (44%).

Veile was appointed to his position by Gov. Brad Little in 2025 after the departure of Kevin Andrus, who took a job as the state director of the U.S. Farm Service Agency. Christensen previously served two terms as a representative before losing the seat to Josh Wheeler in 2022.

“I feel great,” Veile told EastIdahoNews.com. “I’m very grateful for these results. I’m grateful for the people that put their trust in me, and I’m honored to be serving District 35A. And I’m looking forward to a successful general season and getting back to the Capitol and solving problems.”

Veile said his platform focused on education, public lands and water, which seemed to lead to his success. He said he was also a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and is pro-life.

Christensen told EastIdahoNews.com that he was somewhat relieved that he didn’t win, but was disappointed in east Idaho voters. He said they haven’t voted in “any conservatives” besides Barbara Ehardt.

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Christensen said this will be his last time running for office.

“I appreciate the support from the people who did vote for me. I did make a lot of lifelong friends … they’re true patriots.”

In November’s general election, Veile will run against Democrat Walter Boyd.