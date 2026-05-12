Inkom to celebrate grand opening of first public library - East Idaho News

INKOM — A new chapter is about to begin for readers in Inkom as the community prepares to celebrate the opening of its first public library branch next week.

The South Bannock Library District will host a grand opening celebration for the new Inkom branch on Monday, May 18, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Library Director Megan Short is scheduled to kick off the event with a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m.

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The new library is at 321 Holstein Street near Inkom Elementary School.

The 3,190-square-foot building will offer books for all ages, along with audiobooks, DVDs, magazines, newspapers and community programming. The branch marks the first time library service has been available directly in Inkom through the South Bannock Library District, which also serves Downey, Lava Hot Springs and McCammon.

Short said the project has been years in the making, adding, “Residents of our community have wanted, and needed, their own library service for a long time, and we are so appreciative of everyone who helped bring a library to Inkom.”

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The project received a major boost in 2023 when the Idaho Commission for Libraries awarded the South Bannock Library District a $500,000 Facilities Improvement Grant. The funding was part of more than $3.25 million distributed to 15 Idaho libraries through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund.

State Librarian Dylan Baker said the opening represents the culmination of years of planning and community effort.

“It is so rewarding to see the culmination of the years of planning and hard work that went into bringing this beautiful new library to Inkom,” Baker said. “I know that the community will enjoy not only the books that the library provides but the many other programs and services, as well.”

To celebrate the opening, patrons visiting any South Bannock Library District branch between May 11 and May 18 can enter a raffle for a portable DVD player. The winner will be announced during the grand opening festivities.

All other district library branches will be closed during the celebration so staff members can attend the event.