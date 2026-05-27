Inkom’s Belnap family celebrates mother’s 90th birthday with free variety show - East Idaho News

INKOM — A beloved longtime Inkom resident is celebrating a milestone birthday in a way that reflects the life she’s built around family, music and community.

The family of Ellen Faye Belnap is inviting the public to a free variety show on May 30 at 7 p.m. at the Marsh Valley High School Performing Arts Center in honor of Ellen Belnap’s 90th birthday.

Ellen, who has lived in Inkom since 1976, spent decades raising a musical family while also dedicating much of her life to teaching children and adults how to read.

“She requested a variety show performed by her children and grandchildren featuring some of her favorite songs for her 90th birthday,” her son, Dale Belnap, told EastIdahoNews.com.

The evening will feature patriotic classics, folk songs, solos, duets and family performances by Belnap’s children, grandchildren and a few extended family members.

“She also wanted it to be a tribute to America’s Greatest Generation, so there will be some old-time patriotic music,” Dale said. “There will be group numbers, solos, and duets with full stage equipment all performed by mother’s children, grandchildren, and a few cousins, but all direct descendants.”

Members of the musical Belnap family are no strangers to the stage and will soon honor their mother and grandmother, Ellen Belnap, with a free community variety show celebrating her 90th birthday. | Courtesy photo

Some of the featured songs include “Pennies From Heaven,” “Dream a Little Dream,” “Chattanooga Shoeshine Boy,” “La Vie En Rose,” “Ebb Tide,” “Someday My Prince Will Come” and “You Make Me Feel So Young,” along with several more modern covers.

Born May 5, 1936, in American Falls, Ellen grew up near Lake Channel and later in American Falls with her parents, Forrest and Elsie Hunt, and siblings Janette, Lennie and Steve.

She later attended Idaho State University, where she earned a teaching degree and met her husband, Var Belnap, while the two sang together in college.

The couple had eight children, including one daughter who died at birth, and raised their seven surviving children first in Pocatello and later in Inkom. Today, the Belnap family has grown to include 26 grandchildren and a growing number of great-grandchildren.

A longtime preschool and Title 1 teacher, Ellen also spent years teaching reading skills at the women’s correctional facility in Pocatello.

“As a child, my mother struggled to learn to read. Now, she’s left an amazing legacy teaching people of all ages to read,” Dale said.

Despite turning 90, Dale said his mother still lives in Inkom with her daughter and remains healthy, sharp and full of stories.

“My mother has a biographical memory,” he said. “She remembers everything and shares stories of her youth in great detail.”

The family hopes the event will not only celebrate Ellen’s life, but also bring together old friends, neighbors and community members who have known her through the years.

“We hope the community and those who know my mother will come and enjoy the show,” Dale said. “There will be a photo booth set up for pictures and of course, birthday cake.”