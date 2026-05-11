Island Park traffic signal installation begins Monday morning - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department:

ISLAND PARK — Construction of a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Yale-Kilgore Road begins Monday. The Idaho Transportation Department and contractor partners will be on site to install controller boxes, signal poles and all components for Island Park’s first traffic signal to be operable for the summer recreation season.

Motorists can expect construction to be in effect for approximately two weeks, with most work happening off the roadway and not impeding traffic. During times when needed for safety, travel will be reduced to one lane in each direction. As signal poles are being hoisted in the air, traffic will be held for less than 15 minutes and not allowed to run underneath.

A new traffic signal on U.S. Highway 20 through Island Park does mark changes through this area where free-flowing travel previously occurred. Drivers should be aware of:

Synced advanced warning lights on U.S. 20 approximately 800 feet before Elk Creek will flash to indicate when drivers will need to stop ahead.

A left-turn lane on Yale-Kilgore Road with a light for northbound movement onto U.S. 20.

Dedicated left- and right-turn lanes for both northbound and southbound travelers on U.S. 20 to access Yale-Kilgore Road.

Both left and right turns onto U.S. 20 will still be able to be made from Phillips Road just south of Elk Creek Station.

Phasing of the new signal will prioritize mobility on U.S 20. Green lights for Yale-Kilgore Road are being set to last approximately one minute.

RELATED | Coming soon: Island Park’s first traffic light

The signal is a response to public feedback regarding the need for immediate safety improvements through the Island Park corridor and requests for a signal at this intersection specifically. Traffic data supported this suggestion, and in 2024 the Idaho Transportation Board provided funding.

More information about long-term planning for the U.S. 20 Island Park corridor from Ashton to the junction of state Highway 87 can be found at itd.idaho.gov/project/us-20-ashton-to-sh-87-junction-pel-study/.

Updates on signal installation and all Idaho road projects can be seen on the Idaho 511 app and at www.511.idaho.gov.