ISP investigating after 3-month-old calf is reportedly stolen and 'maliciously killed' - East Idaho News

MERIDIAN — Officials are asking for tips after a 3-month-old calf was reportedly stolen from an open range and “mutilated.’

According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, the Idaho State Brand Inspector’s Office is asking for help to identify those responsible for the theft and killing that occurred in Washington and Payette counties.

Police say the white Charolais cross heifer calf, weighing about 200 pounds and marked with the rancher’s registered brand, was stolen from open range along Little Willow Road near Paddock Reservoir sometime around April 21.

The calf is reportedly worth more than $1,500 and was found dead and partially mutilated on April 22, near Blacks Bridge outside New Plymouth in Payette County, about 20 miles from the range.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Brand Inspector’s Office are investigating the case with the Payette County Sheriff’s Office, which received the report after the calf was found.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw suspicious vehicles, trailers, livestock activity, or individuals near Little Willow Road, Paddock Reservoir, or Blacks Bridge on the evening of April 21 or early April 22 to reach out to them immediately.

If you have information, please contact the Idaho State Brand Inspector’s Office at 208-884-7070 or by email at ContactBrands@isp.idaho.gov.

“All theft, mutilation, and/or illegal slaughtering of livestock is a felony in the State of Idaho,” says the release. “The Idaho Cattle Association is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the individuals involved in the theft and killing of the calf.”