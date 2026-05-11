Judge Steven Boyce explains why he hopes to continue serving on the 7th Judicial District bench - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce is facing a challenger in this month’s primary election, marking the first time in 14 years that a judge’s position has been contested in the district. The seventh judicial district includes Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, and Teton counties.

Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal hopes to unseat Boyce, who has been a district judge since his May 2019 appointment by Gov. Brad Little. Boyce then ran unopposed for re-election in May 2022.

Boyce recently sat down with EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton to discuss why he wants to remain on the bench, plea agreements, misconceptions on the legal system, cameras in the courtroom and more.

You can watch the interview in the video player above.

Prosecutor Randy Neal’s interview can be found here.