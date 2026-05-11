Prosecutor Randy Neal breaks down his decision to run for 7th Judicial District judge - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal is running against Seventh Judicial District Judge Steven Boyce, marking the first time in 14 years that a judge’s position has been contested in the district. The seventh judicial district includes Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, and Teton counties.

Neal was sworn in as prosecutor in July 2022 after winning the primary the prior May. He hopes to unseat Boyce, who has been a district judge since his May 2019 appointment by Gov. Brad Little. Boyce then ran unopposed for re-election in May 2022.

Neal sat down with EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton to discuss why he wants to wants to be a judge, plea agreements, misconceptions on the legal system, cameras in the courtroom and more.

You can watch the interview in the video player above.

Judge Steven Boyce’s interview can be found here.