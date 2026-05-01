Knife-wielding suspect killed by Twin Falls Police - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS — A person who allegedly stabbed someone was later shot in a standoff with Twin Falls Police.

According to a Facebook post from the Twin Falls Police Department, around 1 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center after getting a report that a person had been stabbed.

Police say a suspect in the stabbing was identified and later found at a home on the 600 block of Washington Street North.

Around 4:50 p.m., officers established a perimeter in the neighborhood, closed the street and deployed the SWAT team to try to get the suspect into custody.

According to the post, officials spent more than an hour trying to persuade the suspect to surrender peacefully.

During the incident, the suspect was armed with a knife, according to police, and was shot by an officer.

Medical personnel staged nearby attempted life-saving measures, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about the suspect or the victim has been released. EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to Twin Falls County Coroner Will Carson and will update if we learn anything more.

The Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) was activated. The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency investigating the officer-involved shooting.

No officers or members of the public were injured during the incident.

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, “consistent with standard procedure,” police said Thursday.

“Once the CITF has completed its investigation, the incident will also undergo an administrative review,” according to the post. “We understand the community may have questions at this time, and we ask for patience as the investigation proceeds. Additional information may be released once the investigation is complete and findings are available.”