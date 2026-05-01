Krein and Taylor vie for Power County Commission District 2 - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS: Two candidates are running for the Power County Commission District 2 seat, a two-year term, in the upcoming election: incumbent Kryst Krein and challenger Chet Taylor.

EastIdahoNews.com sent each candidate an eight-question questionnaire, with responses limited to 250 words. Their unedited answers are published below.

The candidate who wins the primary will be on the general election ballot on Nov. 3. The primary election will be held on May 19.

For more candidate questionnaires and further information on this year’s primary election, check out East Idaho Elects.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work, and any prior experience in public office.

Krein: I’m a third-generation farmer of Power County, and my wife, Melissa, and I have raised four children in this wonderful community of people I have so much respect for. I have attended BSU and ISU and was on my way to a computer science degree until my father became sick and I returned to help him run our family farm.

I served on the American Falls library board for 17 years, was a member of AgWests’ local area committee for 9 years, I have coached youth sports for over a decade, I am a board member of the American Falls Urban Renewal District, the Chair of the American Falls/Aberdeen Water District, I hold a seat on the Idaho Ground Water Association and am the Treasurer of the Power County Farm Bureau. I am also the current County Commissioner.

Taylor: I’m a product of Power County. I was raised here. I married my high school sweetheart, and we will celebrate 40 incredible years together this year. We built a life here, raising eight children and establishing roots that run deep.

I earned my degree in business from Ricks College, which equipped me with the skills to run my own business and serve our community.

Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside the amazing people of Power County, understanding their needs, and striving to make a positive impact. I’m committed to continuing this work, leveraging my experience and passion to give back to the community that has given us so much.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Krein: Last July, I was appointed by the Governor as a County Commissioner, and at that time I made a commitment to run in the upcoming election. That’s been an easy promise to keep, because it has been a privilege to work with the incredible people of Power County. I truly enjoy serving our community and I love this job.

My political platform would be transparency, lower taxes, and managed and controlled growth.

Taylor: My goal is straightforward: I want to do good for our community. As a business owner and property owner in American Falls, I’ve seen firsthand how out-of-control property taxes are impacting our residents.

We’re facing some of the highest rates in Idaho, and it’s simply unsustainable. As a landlord It’s a tough reality: 4-5 months of rental income goes straight to property taxes, making housing less affordable for hardworking families. It’s time for change.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your county? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Krein: Some of the greatest challenges in our county are our tax rates, lack of housing and job growth. I will continue to work closely with our county agencies and with businesses interested in our area to help bring managed growth to our community.

The future is looking pretty bright for Power County. We have a lot of potential businesses looking at our area, but we need leadership in place that can make this growth beneficial for the most people possible in our community.

Taylor: High tax rates are pricing housing out of reach for many Power County residents. To address this, I’ll aggressively pursue new industry partners to create jobs and stimulate our economy. At the same time, I’ll champion local entrepreneurs and small businesses – they’re the backbone of our community.

By supporting our existing businesses and attracting new opportunities, we can create a more affordable Power County for everyone.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How do partisan politics play into your role as an elected leader?

Krein: I am committed to reaching out to all members of our community and ensuring that every voice is heard. I firmly believe that listening to a wide range of perspectives, including those I may not agree with, leads to better understanding and more informed decision making, especially when facing difficult issues.

This approach has helped me earn the trust, endorsement, and support of many local government officials and community members across our county.

Ultimately, my priority is the people I serve. Their needs and concerns will always come before partisan politics, and I will work to represent everyone in our community with fairness, respect, and integrity.

Taylor: I’ll maintain an open-door policy, welcoming input and collaboration to find practical solutions. I believe in listening – really listening – to the people of Power County. I value differing opinions and am committed to working with everyone, even when we disagree.

My approach is simple: I’m my brother’s keeper, and I’ll work across the aisle to ensure all voices are heard and represented, seeking common ground and solutions for the greater good.

What parts of the county budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Krein: One of the key strengths I bring to this role is a strong background in money management. As my father always taught me, “It’s not what you make, it’s what you spend.” That principle is especially important when it comes to county budgets, where revenue sources are limited and largely dependent on taxpayers.

I believe one area that deserves careful consideration for increased funding is our personnel. The people who serve our county are essential to delivering quality services, and we need to ensure they have the support and resources necessary to do their jobs effectively.

At the same time, I have been working with each county department to identify opportunities to operate more efficiently and reduce unnecessary expenses. My focus is on finding practical ways to save taxpayers money without compromising the quality of services our community relies on.

Taylor: The past commissioners have done a great job keeping our budget neat and trim, and I don’t plan to deviate from that fiscal responsibility. However, I do want to address the elephant in the room: our tax burden. The current rates are unsustainable, and it’s time we explore ways to shift that load.

My focus is on bringing in new industries and opportunities that create jobs, stimulate growth, and broaden our tax base. By diversifying our economy and attracting businesses, we can reduce the pressure on individual taxpayers and make Power County a thriving place to live and work.

What specific changes can be made in this office to increase public transparency and access to public information? How will you communicate directly with your constituents?

Krein: I believe we have made a lot of progress in improving transparency and accessibility within the Board of County Commissioners. One thing we have done recently is implementing a policy that allows any county resident to speak with the commissioners prior to our scheduled meetings. This ensures that community members have a direct opportunity to share their thoughts, concerns, and ideas.

Transparency and open communication are priorities for me. I am committed to making public information easy to access and ensuring that residents feel informed and involved in county decisions.

In addition, I make myself directly available to my constituents. I encourage anyone with a question, concern, or idea to reach out to me personally by phone at 208-221-8052 or by email at kryst@powercounty.gov. Staying connected with the people I serve is essential, and I value those conversations as an important part of effective leadership.

Taylor: My open-door policy isn’t just a catchphrase – it’s a commitment. I want the average Joe to know they’ve got someone in office who understands their struggles, because I’ve walked the same road.

I’ve worked multiple jobs, juggled responsibilities, and hustled to make ends meet. I get it. I know what it’s like to struggle, and I’m dedicated to making a difference.

I’m all ears, and I’m ready to take action. Bring your questions, concerns, and ideas – let’s work together to find solutions that work for everyone.

Can you give a concrete example of a policy or budget decision you would support to improve a county service within your first year in office?

Krein: One specific policy I am currently involved in is a targeted budget review aimed at lowering the property tax burden while maintaining essential services. My goal is to continue reducing the property tax rate in a responsible and sustainable way. There are two key steps to achieving this.

First, I would work with each county department to conduct a line by line review of current spending to identify areas where costs can be trimmed or operations can be made more efficient without compromising the quality of services our community depends on.

Second, I would prioritize policies that encourage responsible growth in both housing and local business. By expanding the tax base, we can reduce the burden on current taxpayers while strengthening the local economy and improving long term financial stability for the county.

This balanced approach would allow us to improve county services while also providing meaningful tax relief to our residents.

Taylor: I’m committed to rolling out the red carpet for businesses that align with our community’s values and vision. Let’s simplify the process, cut through the red tape, and make Power County an attractive destination for entrepreneurs and industries looking to call our community home. I’m talking about proactive outreach, streamlined permitting, and incentives that make sense.

We need to showcase our strengths – our talented workforce, our quality of life, and our strategic location – and get the word out that Power County is open for business. By doing so, we’ll create a surge of interest, attract new employers, and ultimately, reduce the tax burden on our residents. It’s time to get the ball rolling and make Power County a hub for innovation and growth.

What experience do you bring that prepares you to manage county finances, and how will you ensure fiscal responsibility?

Krein: I bring over 26 years of experience as a successful business owner, where I have been directly responsible for managing budgets, controlling costs, and making sound financial decisions. In addition, I have served on several boards, where I’ve worked to improve efficiency and ensure organizations operate in a fiscally responsible manner.

I genuinely enjoy working with finances and understanding how budgets function. In fact, I often spend my free time reviewing the county budget in detail because I believe that responsible financial management requires time, patience, and a willingness to carefully examine every line item.

To ensure fiscal responsibility, I take a hands on approach by thoroughly reviewing budgets, asking questions, and working with departments to identify opportunities for cost savings. My focus is on sticking to our budget, increasing efficiency, and always being mindful that we are managing taxpayer dollars.

Taylor: With over 40 years as a business owner, I’ve learned the importance of saving for a rainy day and planning for the future. I understand the weight of responsibility we carry for our young people – they’re depending on us to make smart decisions.

And I’m not just talking about numbers; I’m invested personally. Six of my eight children call Power County home, and I have 13 grandkids here. I love having my family close, and I want to ensure they – and your families – can stay, thrive, and succeed here. To do that, we need to keep our budget and taxes on a progressive path, positioning Power County as a place where people can grow, innovate, and prosper.