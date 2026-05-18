Man dies in single-vehicle rollover on I-84 near Heyburn - East Idaho News

HEYBURN — A man died Sunday afternoon after the Land Rover he was driving rolled on Interstate 84 in Minidoka County.

The crash happened at 2:01 p.m. on I-84, about 4 miles west of Heyburn, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Troopers say the 76-year-old man was driving east in a 2024 Land Rover Defender when the vehicle “went off the left shoulder and struck an embankment, which caused the vehicle to roll.”

Emergency responders from several local agencies responded, and the man was transported to the hospital by medical helicopter. He later “succumbed to his injuries,” the release states.

ISP did not say what may have caused the Land Rover to leave the roadway, but the release says the man was wearing a seat belt. His name has not been released.

The freeway was blocked for approximately two hours as troopers investigated the crash scene.