Meet Clover: The adventure-loving, super-smart dog ready for her forever home - East Idaho News

Clover, a 2-year-old mixed breed, is our Pet of the Week.

Snake River Animal Shelter Executive Director Michelle Ziel-Dingman says Clover “loves adventures,” toys and is “amazing in the car.”

“She gets along with other dogs and she is so smart. You can train her for hunting or other activities,” Ziel-Dingman says. “This girl can learn absolutely anything and she is available for adoption today.”

To meet Chloe face-to-face or learn more, stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls during regular business hours. It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.