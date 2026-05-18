Melaleuca convention draws thousands as the company celebrates 41 years of growth - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of people from across the country and around the world attended Melaleuca’s annual convention in Salt Lake City, Utah, over the weekend.

The three-day event, held at the Salt Palace Convention Center, brought together Melaleuca marketing executives and customers. Hundreds of employees from eastern Idaho traveled to Salt Lake City to help with the convention.

“I’m just blown away by what’s happening to the company. It’s been unbelievable. People are showing up by the thousands, and we feel really blessed,” Melaleuca’s Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot told EastIdahoNews.com. “This is our 41st year, and things are getting better.”

Melaleuca convention attendees walk down a hallway at the Salt Palace Convention Center. | Courtesy Melaleuca

During the convention, company leaders addressed a large group, attendees participated in training workshops and new products were announced, like Smart Chews, tooth polish, Simply Fit coconut cocoa nut clusters and bite-sized pieces of beef jerky called Riverbend Ranch Wagon Wheels.

The latest products are part of the 450 items offered by Melaleuca, many of which are made at facilities in eastern Idaho.

“Not only do we have great employees because of the great Idaho work ethic, but we have so many folks helping us lead the company, and the community has been so good to be in,” VanderSloot said. “I suppose you could build the company in other places, but no place better than Idaho. There is a great work ethic, great leaders, great people, and (the area) is supportive of the business community.”

VanderSloot launched Melaleuca in 1985 and has overseen its growth into a global business that now generates more than $2 billion a year. Melaleuca serves millions of households and employs more than 4,500 people in 19 countries.

Last year, Melaleuca was named one of USA TODAY’s Most Trusted Brands, recognizing companies that have earned the confidence and loyalty of US shoppers.

When asked the secret to the company’s success, VanderSloot says it all comes down to the products.

“Great products. Great people. Great leadership from a lot of folks that have joined us…but the foundation is better products,” VanderSloot said. “I’m proud of the team we are involved with. It’s really exciting to have our company discovered after all these years.”

Watch our interview with VanderSloot in the video player above.