Montana man accused of sharing woman’s nude photos faces felony charge in Jefferson County - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A 36-year-old man is facing a felony video voyeurism charge after he allegedly posted naked photos of a woman on social media and sent them to others.

Kyle Russell Stenberg of Big Timber, Montana, was charged in January and made his initial appearance in Jefferson County Court for the felony charge.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Stenberg’s attorney, Michael Winchester, for comment about the case.

“I haven’t had the benefit of receiving discovery in understanding the full nature of the allegation. I do not feel it’s appropriate to comment at this time,” Winchester said.

Court documents say that on April 2, the woman called Jefferson County Dispatch, reporting that Stenberg had been allegedly posting inappropriate posts about her on social media and sending private photos to other people.

The woman said that she and Stenberg had been in a relationship and that a protection order was in place. An officer advised her that he hadn’t been served with it because law enforcement couldn’t locate him.

The officer, according to court records, contacted a man to whom Stenberg had sent nude photos of the woman. The man said he had gone on a date with the victim on May 4, and later received the photos.

The woman gave the officer screenshots of texts she had exchanged with Stenberg, in which she told him she could post what he wanted, but that she didn’t give him permission to do so.

The woman claims that Stenberg took photos of the explicit images from her phone before sending them to people.

Stenberg is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins for a preliminary hearing on June 9.

Although Stenberg has been charged with a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. If he is found guilty, he faces up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $50,000.